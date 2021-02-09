If you're anything like 95% of our co-workers, you routinely fall victim to the siren song of doughnuts whenever you're in the break room. You've never said "no" to the sweet pastry, but if they're from this doughnut shop, you're having the best of the best!

Food and Wine Magazine took on the "challenge" of finding the best doughnuts in every state in America. When it game time to select top doughnuts in the Gem State, they didn't have to look further than the state's capital city! According to finest doughnuts call Guru Donuts in Downtown Boise Home.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

The magazine praised Guru Donuts for their sustainability and inclusiveness. They offer an impressive selection of vegan or gluten free treats, including some cake donuts made from locally sourced Idaho Potato flour! Food and Wine were big fans of Guru's biscuit donut which the shop describes as a marriage of the rich, buttery and flaky texture of a biscuit with the light airiness of one of their signature raised donuts. It's dipped in their house made honey butter glaze and is only available on Sundays.

Guru Donuts has been around since 2012 and could be found all over the place at places like pop-up shops, fundraisers, donut speakeasies and the Boise Farmer's Market before finding their permanent home in the Idanha Building in Downtown Boise in 2016. They have a second location at 2794 S Eagle Rd in Eagle and can also be found in places like the Boise Co-Op, Whole Foods, Bright Eyes, Moxie Java and Hyde Perk.