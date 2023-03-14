Jaw Dropping Light Show Will Light Up Idaho’s Most Famous Waterfalls

Shoshone Falls has long been known as the "Niagara of the West." In a few weeks, they will have something in common with the natural wonder they get their nickname from!

One thing that Niagara Falls has going for it that Shoshone Falls doesn't is the fact that both the American Falls and Canadian Falls are illuminated every single night of the year.

However, during "Shoshone Falls After Dark," that all changes. The event is returning for its third year and will take place nightly from dark until 10:30 p.m. over two different weekends in late April (27-30) and early May (4-7.) During that time, the falls will be lit up and danced with color-changing patterns set to music.

According to Southern Idaho Tourism executive director, Sarah Rohrbach, past productions of the light show have drawn guests not just from all over Idaho, but from the country. This year’s show is brand new and will include more of the park as the lights are choreographed to a soundtrack put together by Idaho native, DJ Eric Rhodes.

If you intend to drive to the falls and park your vehicle in Shoshone Falls Park, you'll need to grab a $25 vehicle pass. The admission fee is per car, not per person, so feel free to bring as many people as can legally fit in your vehicle!

Those passes are issued in 30-minute blocks due to parking capacity. Those passes are already on sale now and can be purchased by clicking HERE. If you want to see the brightest, most vibrant colors organizers recommend visiting after 10 p.m. Walking into the park will not be permitted according to the event’s FAQ page.

This show is independent of the Lights and Lasers show which is expected to return later this fall after being postponed in 2022. That show no longer takes place near the falls. It’s been relocated to Idaho Central Legacy Fields in Filer.

Want to see the special treat you're in for? Check out these photos from the 2021 event!

