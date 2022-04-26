Idaho’s Magnificent Shoshone Falls Will Shimmer in Stunning Color This May

Shoshone Falls has long been known as the "Niagara of the West." During the first weekend in May, they will have something in common with the natural wonder they get their nickname from!

One thing that Niagara Falls has going for it that Shoshone Falls doesn't is the fact that both the American Falls and Canadian Falls are illuminated every single night of the year. With the exception of the relatively new "Lights and Lasers" show, that has taken place over a single weekend, Shoshone Falls isn't lit. Even then, that event is very different from the soft glow you see when you visit Niagara Falls.

However, during "Shoshone Falls After Dark," that all changes. The event is returning for its second year and will take place nightly from dark until 11 p.m., May 5-8. During that time, the falls will be lit up and dance with color-changing patterns set to music. The show is designed by lighting artist, David Henery.

According to Southern Idaho Tourism executive director, Melissa Barry, putting together and projecting the dates for this year was a challenge because of Idaho's current drought conditions. After serious discussions with Idaho Power, the power company agreed to expand scenic flows as the sun goes down to help make the community event possible.

If you intend to drive to the falls and park your vehicle in the park, you'll need to grab a $20 vehicle pass to park. Those passes are issued in 30-minute blocks due to parking capacity. Those passes are already on sale now and can be purchased by clicking HERE. If you want to see the brightest, most vibrant colors organizers recommend visiting after 10 p.m. This year's show has been upgraded with newer, more capable

Organizers hope that they'll be able to announce additional dates toward the end of the month. This show is independent of the Lights and Lasers show which will return for its fifth year later this fall.

Want to see the special treat you're in for? Check out these photos from the 2021 event!

