After a two-year hiatus, the Canyon County Festival of Trees returned to an in-person event November 25-26 at the Ford Idaho Sports Center!

If you've moved to the Treasure Valley recently and are unfamiliar with the event, it's really something special in our community. The festival, its Cocktails and Canvas and Breakfast with Santa and live auction raise funds for both the Nampa and Caldwell Meals on Wheels. The program delivers nutritious, low-cost meals to seniors who may not be able to cook for themselves, are homebound or have mobility issues.

As you can imagine, the need for their services grew during the pandemic and the funding wasn't always there. At one point, the funding agency for the Caldwell program said they were out of funds for the weekend meals and the Board of Directors stepped up to provide those meals out of pocket because they couldn't let their seniors down.

Get our free mobile app

The need for both funds and volunteers is great, so fundraising events like this really make a difference. Not only do the seniors look forward to getting their meals, but they also look forward to visiting with the volunteers and dropping them off. Being homebound can be incredibly isolating, so these relationships are really special.

Canyon County Festival of Trees Board Members Canyon County Festival of Trees Board Members loading...

The Canyon County Festival of Trees Board of Directors is still waiting on the official tally of how much the event raised this year, but co-president, Amanda Straight, shared on Instagram that it was the most money the event has ever raised.

If you didn't make it this year, here are some of the beautiful trees that helped raise those funds.

See the 31 Dazzling Trees You Missed at Nampa's Canyon County Festival of Trees The Canyon County Festival of Trees wrapped up with a spectacular gala and live auction on November 28! Didn't make it to the festival this year? Here's what you missed.

Boise and the Treasure Valley's BIG Christmas Calendar 2022 Many events are returning for the first time since 2019! Check out all the holiday fun you have to look forward to in 2022!