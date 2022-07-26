Nampa's Ford Idaho Center just wrapped up The Snake River Stampede's 107th year. Idaho's rodeo and cowboy culture is ingrained and respected in the community. Tens of thousands of locals attended during the four day event. I have been to Ford Idaho Center dozens of times and never even knew about the special exclusive Rodeo Room for members only. I helped work the rodeo this year and was able to tour the top VIP area and wanted to share the experience with you through photos. Check this place out...

