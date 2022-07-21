Snake River Stampede Heats Up Exclusive [Photos]

We all know that putting on a production as big as the Snake River Stampede takes a lot of work and planning. Did you know most of the work is done by a dedicated group of volunteers who take time away from their work and family so that most of us can have a great time watching the rodeo action?

The entire Idaho Center has to be transformed into a modern rodeo arena. To accomplish the transformation, mounds and mounds of dirt must be moved in from a location, placed, plowed, and graded on the arena floor. Safety is a significant concern because the horses, riders, and bulls will all need a solid foundation to perform for the public.

The entire area surrounding the Idaho Center is like a mini-city during Stampede week. Horses, bulls, steers, and other animals must have a place to sleep. The stalls in the back are filled up just like the hotel rooms for the cowboys and cowgirls. Other areas are set aside to park horse trailers.

Some competitors stay for the entire week, while others will compete on a Wednesday, fly to another competition and come back for the finals if they qualify for big money round.

In an age where most Americans look to a virtual setting for entertainment, it's inspiring to see so many young people continue in the great Western Heritage of rodeo. Please consider checking out the Stampede this week for a quick preview of the great action; check out our photos below.

Exclusive Snake River Stampede Photos! A look at bull and bronco riding at the Snake River Stampede