New Warning For Boise Travelers To Seattle and Los Angeles

You don't want to hear this as you pack your bags to visit family or friends in Seattle or Los Angeles. The problems for your vacation could start when you arrive and continue long after returning to Idaho.

When you plan for a vacation, you try to think of everything that could go wrong to avoid any trouble. For example, you want to ensure you have an extra set of clothes in your carry-on bag in case your luggage gets lost. You want to ensure that your kids' backpacks are full of snacks and that there is a set of headphones with their Nintendo Switch. You want to make sure you're comfortable, but your clothes should still be nice enough to not be embarrassing to be seen in by the person that is picking you up at the airport.

If you're driving, you'll want to ensure the car has had a recent oil change and know where to fill up, so you're not stranded between gas stations. Do you have enough wiper fluid? What about things to entertain the kids in the car along the way.

The thing you won't likely plan for is the reason your vacation could be ruined before it starts: bed bugs. Based on treatment data by pest control company Orkin, Seattle has moved up five spots on their list of the 50 worst cities for bed bugs. Los Angeles has moved up seven places since last year. That means that based on the number of bed bug infestations the company has had to treat for residential and hotel clients, Los Angeles ranks #5, and Seattle ranks #39.

Bed bugs are the worst because they travel home with you and infest your bed and couch. Rounding out Orkin's top five bed bug cities are Chicago (#1), New York (#2), Philadelphia (#3), and Cleveland (#4). You've been warned!

