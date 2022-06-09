We’re calling it right now: this restaurant may be the Treasure Valley’s best kept secret, and perhaps one of Idaho’s best.

We don’t know how we hadn’t heard of it before now, because we only recently discovered this place... But after going for the first time, we are already hooked.

If you haven’t tried it yet, you just freaking wait.

What is it?

It used to be a train depot, but the Locking Horns Riverside Restaurant has completely transformed this historical space into a rustic and beautiful spot.

It is a restaurant located in Horseshoe Bend – so just a quick drive from the Boise area. It also includes a little gift shop that is perfect for finding cute home and personal items.

They are locally owned and operated, and recently celebrated their third anniversary of being open.

What’s so special about this place?

Continue scrolling to see why locals are going crazy over this restaurant that is nestled in a sleepy little Idaho town.

This Restaurant May be Idaho's Best, Only 40 Minutes From Boise Treasure Valley's best kept secret is SO worth the drive.

15 Small Town Idaho Restaurants That Are Worth the Drive There's no shortage of good food in the Treasure Valley, but when you're traveling and driving through some small Idaho towns where are you going to grab something good to eat? Perhaps one of these hidden gems! You may just fall in love with them so much that they actually become a destination for you!

15 More Small Town Idaho Restaurants That Are Worth the Drive Last fall, we put together a list of 15 small town restaurants and hidden gems that are worth making the trip to as you explore the great state of Idaho! We're not surprised that you told us that some of your favorites didn't make that list, so we put together a part two!