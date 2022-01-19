Idahome: Am I the Only One Who Didn’t Know This is a Real Place in Idaho?

I’ve lived in Idaho my entire life, so I’ve grown up hearing the word “Idahome” thrown around like crazy.

It’s a trending hashtag for Idaho on Instagram, and not only do I distinctly remember getting Instagram for the first time, learning what “hashtags” were, and using the hashtag #idahome on my own posts … but this is a really popular word for Idaho merchandise too, as you will see it on anything that can be created and sold. (Shirts, signs, tattoos, mugs etc.)

But did you know this is an actual town in Idaho?! I was today years old when I learned this.

Idahome, Idaho (pictures below), founded in 1916, is a little town in Cassia County, Idaho. And according to Wikipedia, “Idahome is located along Idaho State Highway 81 7.5 miles (12.1 km) north-northwest of Malta. The community was named by a railroad surveying party that found a bag labeled "Idahome Flour Co." at the site; the railroad made the place a stop with the flour company's name.”

From what I can find out about this place … there isn’t much there, at least not anymore. It appears to be pretty abandoned, but when I was looking around on Google Maps (pictures below) I saw some really nice roads, landscapes, and housing … so I think there are apparently some people who still live there.

Not too far away from Idahome, there seems to be a whole cluster of towns in that area (almost exactly halfway between Pocatello and Twin Falls) including, Heyburn, Burley, Rupert, and a bunch of other little towns. So, whoever lives in Idahome at least has some neighbors not too far away.

Now the next time you use the word “Idahome,” you’ll know it comes from an OG little town that actually exists here in Idaho.

Photos of Idahome, Idaho

