Living in the Treasure Valley, it’s easy to get stuck eating in all the same places.

Don’t get us wrong, we have so many options for restaurants in the Boise area, but sometimes it’s nice to get out and experience some unique options outside of the city.

Recently we asked locals what their favorite small town restaurants were in Idaho, that were only a short drive from Boise – and bonus points if they had beautiful scenery and an old timey, rustic vibe.

Basically, if you had friends or family visiting from out of town, what restaurants would be on your “must see” list?

And let us tell you, they did not disappoint.

Each of these restaurants serve delicious food that is to die for – that’s a given.

But they are all so unique in their own ways:

Some of these are small, homemade kitchens, with specialties like fresh pies you’d expect at your grandma’s house.

Some are saloons, with fun events and live bands almost every night of the week.

Some are upscale restaurants, with food, drinks and entertainment that draws in crowds from all over the state.

So whatever vibe you’re searching for, you’re bound to find it in one of these small towns.

And isn’t that the beautiful thing about Idaho?

Not only is it breathtakingly beautiful, but there’s truly something for everyone…

And if you don’t believe us, just take a look at these pictures for yourself.

7 Rustic, Small Town Idaho Restaurants Worth the Drive From Boise According to locals, these are Idaho's "Must Try" restaurants.

