Two Boise Area Theaters Celebrate the Holidays with $5 Christmas Movies

The most wonderful time of the year is upon us! Some celebrate by decking the halls. Others are ready to dive in head first into listening to Christmas music around the clock. But you? You're all about Christmas movies!

If you feel like Christmas movies are the best part of the holiday season, you'll be so excited to know that some of your favorites are coming back to the big screen for a limited engagement. Regal, the owner of the Edwards theaters in the Treasure Valley, send out an e-blast to "Crown Club Members" yesterday afternoon that had the announcement hidden in it!

Beginning November 27, Regal is offering four weeks of $5 Christmas movies on Saturdays. Both the Regal Edwards Boise Spectrum and the Edwards Nampa Spectrum are participating in the holiday cheer! The showtimes are at 1 p.m. and tickets are already on sale. Here's a look at what's playing and when!

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation | November 22

The Grinch (2018) | December 3 & 4

Elf | December 10 & 11

The Polar Express | December 17 & 18

How the Grinch Stole Christmas | December 24

Egyptian Theater Prepares for Christmas Movies in December

The Regal theaters aren't the only theaters in town bringing classic Christmas movies back to the big screen. During the week leading up to Christmas, Downtown Boise's historic Egyptian will be showing three different movies for a total of 5 screenings. Their tickets are just a little more expensive at $10 a pop!

Elf | December 20 - 2:30 p.m., 5:15 p.m. and 8:10 p.m.

December 21 | A Christmas Story - 5 p.m.

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation | December 23 - 8 p.m.

