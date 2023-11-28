Star of Beloved Christmas Movie Coming to Boise for Exclusive 40th Anniversary Screening

Christmas isn’t just a holiday, it’s a whole feeling! What makes it feel like Christmas in your world?

Baking family recipes with the kids? Listening to the Nsync’s Home for Christmas an inhuman number of times? Watching the Christmas movie that’s been your FAVORITE since you were a kid? If that movie happens to be A Christmas Story, mark your calendars for Thursday, December 14!

We’re still in denial that A Christmas Story celebrates its 40th anniversary this year because it was just yesterday that we were kids in PJs watching the 24-hour marathon of it on TV…but we’ll accept that the movie came out in 1983 if it means getting to talk to Ralphie in person! Yes, you read that right.

The newly formed Idaho Film Society asked Peter Billingsley if he’d be interested in being part of an exclusive screening of his beloved classic at Boise’s historic Egyptian Theater. Not only did he say “yes,” he wants to share all the behind-the-scenes stories about what it was like being on set when he was just 11 years old. Mark Johnson will be hosting a Q&A session during the event.

'All Inclusive' Germany Premiere Getty Images loading...

At $25 a pop, they expect this screening to sell out quickly and it’s a ticket that you can feel good about buying. The proceeds from this screening will benefit the Idaho Film Society. If you’ve been wondering what’s been going on inside the old Greyhound Station in Downtown Boise, that building has become the hub for the new non-profit whose mission is to support those involved in Boise’s quickly growing film scene.

If you want to buy a ticket before they’re gone, you can grab them HERE. The event starts at 6:30 p.m.

Egyptian Theater Rolls Out Christmas Movie Line-Up

A Christmas Story won’t be the only movie The Egyptian Theater is playing on the big screen this holiday season. They recently unveiled their entire line-up of Christmas movies for December, including another movie celebrating a big anniversary in 2023. Yes, Elf turns 20 this year. When did we get this old?!

Tickets for the other holiday movies are $10 for adults and $7 for kids. Here’s a look at what’s playing and when. Doors open half an hour before the movie.

Friday, December 1 | 6:30 p.m

New Line Cinema New Line Cinema loading...

Friday, December 1 | 8:30 p.m.

Universal Pictures Universal Pictures loading...

Sunday, December 10 | 4:00 p.m.

Liberty Films Inc. Liberty Films Inc. loading...

Sunday, December 17 | 11:00 a.m.

Universal Pictures Universal Pictures loading...

Sunday, December 17 | 1:30 p.m.

Paramount Paramount loading...

Sunday, December 17 | 4:00 p.m.

Castle Rock Entertainment Castle Rock Entertainment loading...

Monday, December 18 | 7:00 p.m.

Liberty Films Inc. Liberty Films Inc. loading...

Tuesday, December, 19 | 7:00 p.m.

Paramount Pictures Paramount Pictures loading...

Wednesday, December 20 | 7:00 p.m.

Universal Pictures Universal Pictures loading...

Thursday, December 21 | 7:00 p.m.

New Line Cinema New Line Cinema loading...

Saturday, December 23 | 1:30 p.m.

New Line Cinema New Line Cinema loading...

Saturday, December 23 | 4:00 p.m.

Universal Pictures Universal Pictures loading...

