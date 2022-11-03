Excitement Builds in Idaho As Saturday Could Be a HUGE Record Setter

How often do you check the balance of your checking account? For many of us, it’s a daily practice. What would you do if you checked your account and saw some extra zeroes behind that balance?

Between high gas prices, record inflation and what can only describe as a “stupid” housing market, living in Idaho through 2022 has been expensive. Having more money in the bank would take care of all the necessities that we have to pay for and having plenty left over for holiday shopping, dining and traveling would certainly make life a lot easier.

That’s why one way to make some quick cash is getting some serious attention all over the country and here in Idaho. While there have been a flurry of “Match 5 + Power Play” and “Match 5” winners, there hasn’t been a Powerball jackpot winner since August 3. Powerball lottery officials say:

“If a player wins Saturday’s jackpot, it will be the second-largest jackpot in Powerball history and third-largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history, only behind the world record $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot and the $1.537 billion Mega Millions® jackpot.”

Saturday night’s jackpot is currently $1.5 billion with a cash value of $745.9 million. There’s still potential that the jackpot could increase and get closer to that World Record before the next draw.

Anonymous Idaho Player Wins Big Ahead in Historic Lottery Build Up

Idaho may not have produced a Jackpot Winner or Match 5 winner leading up to the big draw, but at least one Idahoan is $100,000 richer. Each Wednesday, the Idaho Lottery shares winner stories on their social media pages. This Wednesday, they revealed that someone in Franklin purchased a $135 Powerball ticket good for 15 draws.

In September, that ticket matched one winning number, good for a $12 prize. On October 10, it hit four of the five numbers, earning the ticket holder an additional $100,000!

Idaho’s Rich History of Powerball Jackpot Winners

When it comes to the “Luckiest Powerball” states, you’d assume a large state like New York or California would produce the most jackpot winners, right? While both of them are in the Top 10, they’re nowhere near the title of “Luckiest Powerball State” in the country and it’s because they were both late to the party. New York didn’t start offering the game until January 2010. California added it in April 2013.

Idaho is tied with Michigan, New Mexico and Oregon at #16 on that list. We’ve produced five jackpot winners. Loyal Idaho Lottery players are familiar with Pam Hiatt and Brad Duke’s Powerball winning stories. But do you know who the other three were? Click HERE to read more about their winning ticket and how they used the money!

