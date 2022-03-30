Planned Parenthood Is Suing Idaho, & We’re All Freaking Out

Exactly one week ago, Idaho Gov. Brad Little signed Senate Bill 1309 and Senate Bill 1358, which would essentially ban most abortions in the state of Idaho.

According to these bills, civil lawsuits could be filed against medical professionals who perform abortions after a heartbeat is detected by ultrasound, which is roughly six weeks after gestation.

These bills would take effect on April 22, 2022.

However, immediately after signing these bills, Little voiced several concerns that he had with them, particularly for victims of sexual assault.

He admitted to believing that this legislation “will in short order be proven both unconstitutional and unwise.”

Because of this, Planned Parenthood Great Northwest announced in a press release this morning that they have filed a petition to block this new abortion law and to sue the state of Idaho.

They argued that when Little signed the abortion ban into law, he was denying Idahoans of their constitutional rights, despite acknowledging that it was wrong.

The press release also went on to say:

“Unless this abortion ban is stopped, Idahoans will watch in real time as their government strips them of the very rights they were sworn to protect. Everyone deserves to make their own decisions about their bodies, families, and lives, and we’re going to keep fighting to make sure that is a reality.”

It will be interesting to see how the rest of Idaho reacts to this…

We can only assume they’ll be freaking out like we are, based off of the reactions we saw when Little initially signed the abortion bills into law last week:

Idaho Ranks on the Top 10 Poorest States Idaho's future looks pretty grim these days.

Top 10 Most Dangerous Cities in Idaho Ranked