Facing a driver shortage, Domino’s has come to the table with a clever alternative. The company is paying back patrons who choose to skip delivery and opt for carryout a $3 “tip.”

Ahead of Super Bowl Sunday, a popular day for pizza shops around the nation, Domino’s released its new ad promoting their order pickup campaign.

The pizza chain's commercial makes the decision look stress-free and kind of fun.

In the commercial, we see a woman finishing errands and picking up pizza for her family. Once she has the pie in hand, she morphs into a Domino’s driver, complete with the familiar visor-topped uniform.

The boxed pizza she places on her front seat is magically zipped into a Domino's branded bag. Next, her car is transformed into an easily spotted delivery vehicle and topped with the signature neon hood signage.

“You’re no longer just a customer. You’re a delivery driver,” notes a narrator. “And we believe every great delivery driver deserves a tip.”

The commercial spot makes the "hot and ready" process look like a breeze. See it for yourself by clicking here.

Patrons who place online pizza orders and opt for carryout will receive their $3 “tip” as a credit toward a future online order.

The promotion runs through May 22.

Will you be morphing into a delivery driver on Super Bowl Sunday? Or would you rather just get your pizza delivered? Let us know by connecting with us on Twitter at @PopCrush.