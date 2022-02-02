Boise State Basketball Needs These Five Things Now

All aboard the Band-Wagon, Treasure Valley! The Boise State men's basketball team is winning and it's time that you care!

Look, football get's ALL of the credit when it comes to athletics at Boise State-- traditionally, the women's team does very well and they have never received the credit that they deserve either. The time is now to step it up.

Not only is the support on the basketball side good for the university as a whole, but the strengthening of the athletic resume at Boise State will only continue to help the perpetual argument that they deserve to be in a major conference.

After visiting a much busier home-game ourselves recently, here are 5 things that we believe the Broncos need and deserve at home--NOW!

5 Things Boise State Basketball Needs Now The Boise State men's basketball team under the leadership of Leon Rice has been on fire. You really can't complain about 14 wins in-a-row, even if some of them were a little scrappy. So out of all of the energy and momentum being built behind this basketball team--which one could argue, is greater than anything that the football team earned this year--what can be improved? The Broncos have the wins...here's what they need at home.

If you have been to a game recently, do you agree with anything? Did we miss anything?

We're totally here for the success of these Broncos--with many experts now predicting they will be in the March Madness tournament, too.

Not only do we think that the team and program deserves some upgrades--but we think that Coach Rice needs some love, too!

Boise State's Most Underappreciated Star Boise State seems to mean "football" for most, right? On a national stage, after all, it's the blue turf and the success that the Broncos have had on it that made the university a household name. What happens on the hardwood, however, is far from appreciated at the level that it should be. Leon Rice came to Boise State as a blessing from one of the most powerful basketball programs in the nation: Gonzaga University. Now, the winningest basketball coach in the history of the school seems to take immediate heat if the Broncos aren't in the Final Four. Spoiled by wins on the football field, fans seem to expect the same of the basketball program but when the investment in basketball is so much less than football--can you really have these types of expectations!?

