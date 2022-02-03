Charlie Kirk is a national talk show host and founder of Turning Point USA. Kirk is very close to the Trump Family and has been to Idaho several times promoting conservatism to young people. Kirk is a very opinionated young man, and that's one of the reasons he's so successful in Talk Radio and podcasting.

Charlie Kirk Returning to Idaho Freedom Stand 2021

One of the most controversial topics in the West is the continued migration of Californians leaving the Golden State. Kirk gave his passionate thoughts on the topic during his talk show; reports Mediate. Kirk said he believes that states should refuse to allow Californians to move to conservative states. He called the states 'God's Country, urging residents not to let the 'Berkley' culture ruin their state.

The topic of the California invasion of Idaho has been well documented on this website. You can see some of our past reporting here, here, and here. Governor Little even copied our joke about building a wall around Idaho to keep out the Californians. Realistically one cannot build a wall within the United States to stop folks from moving from one state to another. However, Charlie Kirk's point is one that every Idahoan should pay attention to.

Idaho is a state that has valued its right-leaning Libertarian views. Just as California was one of the most reliable red states in the country until it turned to the blue side. Kirk's warning shouldn't be dismissed lightly.

