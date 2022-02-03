A 21-year-old Florida man is sitting behind bars after allegedly battering a female victim with hot ramen noodles during an altercation at home.

According to police, a domestic disturbance call was made to a Fort Pierce residence where sheriff's deputies spoke to a woman who claimed she was assaulted by Brandon Smith, who allegedly tossed hot ramen noodles on her after an argument about allowing Smith's dog on the bed.

When questioned by the police, Smith gave cops a very different story.

Smith claimed that he woke up and "began making a pot of ramen noodles" when the woman started chasing the dog around the kitchen. According to him, she slipped and fell atop the hot ramen noodles while they were still cooking on the stove.

According to the official arrest affidavit, however, Smith allegedly tossed a pan of hot ramen noodles on the woman, striking her "on the back with the hot pot" during an argument about her dog.

Smith was arrested for domestic battery and booked at the Lucie County jail, where he is currently in custody for the misdemeanor count.

Bail has reportedly been set at $5,000.

This isn't the first mark on Smith's arrest record.

According to reports, Smith has also been previously convicted for cocaine possession, driving without a license and resisting police.