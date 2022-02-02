There are shortages all throughout the country right now, and Domino’s Pizza is no exception. They’ve had such shortages, particularly delivery driver shortages, they’ve now implemented a new promotion that allows customers to order online and receive $3 OFF for stopping by and picking up their food.

I was in absolute disbelief, surely this was only happening in specific areas, right? Wrong. I called a bunch of local Domino’s stores in the Treasure Valley, and this is happening right here where we live my friends. One of the nice managers on the phone told me they’ve been having staffing shortages “like everyone else” due to the effects of the pandemic, but he was cheerful in the way he presented this “$3 tip” opportunity.

In their press release regarding this new initiative, Art D’Elia (Chief Marketing Officer at Domino’s) stated, “It takes skill to get pizza from a Domino's store to your door. As a reward, Domino's is giving a $3 tip to online carryout customers who take the time and energy out of their day to act as their own delivery drivers. After all, we think they deserve it."

And if you ask me, this is perfect timing. The big game (the Super Bowl of course) is just around the corner, and people are going to be ordering pizza like crazy.

Domino’s may have a harder time getting orders to you as fast as we’re all used to, but they don’t have a hard time making the food and then “tipping” you for getting it. This is so clever.

