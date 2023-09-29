Idaho Could See a Massive Price Increase For This Drink Soon

We’re well into the new school year. While you don’t totally love earlier mornings and having to get the kids out the door on time so they don’t miss the bus, you do love being there to enjoy breakfast with them.

During summer break, they may not have been up early enough for you to sit down with them before work. Now, even if it’s 20 minutes over a bowl of cereal, you get that time together. The price of one of the items on that breakfast table could skyrocket in the next few months.

Get our free mobile app

Compared to last year, summer in Boise was fairly mild. There were only 11 triple-digit days. We saw above-average precipitation in June and August. It was pretty pleasant. Other places in the country weren’t quite so lucky. Florida was being beaten up by hurricanes and less-than-ideal growing conditions. CNBC explains that it led to the worst crop of Florida oranges in almost 80 years. CNN adds that oranges have also been hit by a citrus disease. The state known for its oranges is expected to produce less than half of the amount of boxes that it did last season. You know what that shortage means, right?

Orange Juice Prices Rise After Florida's Smallest Harvest In Almost 90 Years Getty Images loading...

More expensive prices at the grocery store. The CNBC report says the future price for orange juice hit a new high of $3.69 earlier this week, up 13% from August and close to 80% from last September. Trading Economics shows that orange juice prices have been steadily climbing since mid-January.

Depending on where you shop in the Boise area, you may already be paying MORE for your orange juice. As of September 29, this is what some of Boise’s most popular grocery stores are selling their store-brand orange juice for.

Albertsons: 52 oz. Signature Select Orange Juice - $3.99

Top Grocery Retailer Kroger To Acquire Rival Albertsons For $24.6 Billion Getty Images loading...

Fred Meyer: 52 oz. Kroger Orange Juice - $3.79

Image via Google Maps Image via Google Maps loading...

Walmart: 52 oz. Great Value Orange Juice - $3.38

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Riddle Us This: Why is Eggnog So Expensive?!

Michelle Heart, Townsquare Media Michelle Heart, Townsquare Media loading...

At least there's an understandable explanation as to why orange juice prices are climbing. This one we couldn't explain. While searching for Pumpkin Spice Creamer at Albertsons, we were surprised to see eggnog on the end cap where the fall goodies should be. When we shared that photo on our Facebook page, people immediately called out the outrageous prices of the Christmas classic. We've searched the depths of the internet trying to explain WHY eggnog costs so much, but couldn't come up with an answer. If you have a reason to explain it, by all means, let us know!

LOOK: These Are the 50 Biggest Retailers in America; 2 Are Based in Idaho Stacker recently put together a list of the top 50 biggest retailers in America using retail sales data from Kantar, provided by the National Retail Federation. They were ranked by the dollar amount of retail sales they did in 2021. We took it a step further to see how many locations they have in Idaho and across the United States.

Total stores were based on figures from Scrapehero. The number of Idaho stores is based on information collected from a brand's website. It was easier to find that info for some and difficult for others. So cut us some slack if we're off by a store or two. It was hard to count all those little dots on the map. (We're looking at you Ace Hardware.)

25 Famous Stores That Don't Exist in Boise Anymore Some brands themselves are totally defunct. Others have pulled out of the Boise market. No matter which side of the fence they fall on, these stores are nothing but a memory now!