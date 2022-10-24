One of the Most Guarded Places in the World is Just 4 Hours from Boise

There are many heavily guarded and protected areas throughout the world, such as The White House, Area 51, and Fort Knox... but did you know one of the most heavily guarded places in the world is actually less than 5 hours away from Boise?

A recent article from MoneyWise shares 25 of the most heavily guarded places on Earth. They say...

“This world has many secrets, and those secrets are hidden from the public’s eye in protected locations scattered around the globe. But what makes those guarded items so special? What could possibly be in these nuclear bomb-proof vaults, military zones, and restricted buildings to warrant such extreme security measures? It turns out people want to hide more than just gold, jewels, and priceless manuscripts.”

So, what do we have near Idaho? On their list of the 25 most heavily guarded places on Earth, Granite Mountain Records Vault in Salt Lake City is number 13. MoneyWise says...

“The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (widely known as the Mormon church) carved the Granite Mountain Records Vault 700 feet inside a mountain near Salt Lake City. Access is restricted, and the facility is protected by two doors, weighing 9 and 14 tons, designed to weather a nuclear blast. Inside are 3.5 billion microfilm images and genealogical records.”

Well, how about that? I had no clue, did you?

Keep scrolling for Hilarious Reviews of Idaho Jails & the top 20 Highest Earning Cities in Idaho 👇

These 11 Hilarious Reviews of Idaho Jails Will Make You Thank God For The Internet Actual Google reviews for Idaho Jails and Prisons. No, really!

20 Highest Earning Cities in Idaho