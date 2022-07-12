“New” Pro Sports Team Heading To The Pacific Northwest? It Looks Likely

Rumors are swirling that the NBA could be looking to expand, and the whispers in the wind are saying professional basketball could be coming to Las Vegas, and back to Seattle.

The Association isn't the only league with expansion plans, however. The National Football League has also reportedly been exploring their expansion options. Some of those possibilities could turn the league international.

Every offseason, it feels like expansion rumors start up. It's been since 2004 since we've seen the NBA expand, when they brought on the Charlotte Bobcats. Who would later turn into the Charlotte Hornets, the team NBA fans are familiar with today.

The rumors have really been elevated this offseason, with a specific focus on Seattle and Las Vegas. It was such a big deal and trending topic that NBA Commissioner Adam Silver had to make a statement on it.

Seems to me like it's definitely going to happen. The league has the Las Vegas Summer League every year, which is a well-liked event. A good introduction to professional basketball for the city of Las Vegas.

The biggest star in the league, LeBron James, hasn't been shy not only about his desire to have a team in Vegas, but to own said team. Commissioner Silver says there won't be any expansion soon, but fans are looking ahead to 2024. It feels like a real possibility, and if it isn't going to be Las Vegas or Seattle I have an idea of what other cities would love to throw their hat into the ring. We'll get to that list in a second.

Bleacher Report recently posted a Tweet asking NBA fans where they think the next expansion team will be and they seemed to agree with all of the rumors. It's going to be Seattle or Las Vegas up next.

In the NFL, we haven't seen any expansion since 2002 with the Houston Texans. Now, 20 years later, expansion is looking more likely than it ever has as the league searches for new ways to bring in money. It's always about money. Right now, the league is primed to make a lot of it.

For the first time in a long time, this summer we got "professional football," with the USFL, but few people cared. I was excited at first, and then gradually forgot it was even a think. This works well for the NFL, because they are proving to be competition-proof.

Unlike the NBA, the expansion rumors with the NFL have been focused internationally. With several options not in the United States or Canada being explored.

While both leagues are rumored to be looking into expansion cities, right now, it seems more likely to happen in the NBA. So, let's start there.

Here are 10 cities I think deserve a team in the NBA for one reason or another. It may be population, it may be their position geographically, or it could be a totally random reason based on feel and vibe.

After this least of cities that deserve an NBA team, we'll address the cities that should be considered for a team in the NFL. Let's check out the list!

10 Cities That Need An NBA Team

Now, as we often do every offseason, we're wondering where the NBA would add a team if it were to expand? Would it be a brand new market? Add an additional team to a large market? Or bring a team back to an old market?

Let's look at the most likely possibilities, and cities that deserve an NBA team!

How do you feel about that list? Any one of those cities would be deserving of a team in the Association. I still think Las Vegas and Seattle are front runners, as of now. Did I miss a city you think is worthy of a spot in the NBA? Comment or send me a Tweet.

Now that we've discussed the NBA, let's focus on the NFL. They've been testing out new locations like London and Mexico City over the last few years. Is there more to that plan than meets the eye?

Here are the 10 cities that the NFL should consider if adding an expansion team to the league.

10 Cities That Need An NFL Team

As the NFL seeks new ways to bring in money, it's totally possible that they consider expanding, again. Here are the 10 cities that I think would be the most likely choices for an NFL team. They're all certainly worthy.

What are your thoughts on that? Leave a comment with any city I may have left out. There are no wrong answers here, I'd love to have an NFL team in every city of the country. Unfortunately, that's not going to happen.

For more on why we need more pro sports teams in the Pacific Northwest, keep reading.

