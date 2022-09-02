New Drug In Idaho Looks Like Candy & It Could Kill Your Kids

Selling drugs is bad. That seems to be something most people agree on. Selling drugs that are dressed up as candy to appeal to younger people? That's abhorrent. Good or bad, the drugs are in the Gem State. Time to start keeping a look out for this stuff.

Recently, Coeur d'Alene Police seized a decent amount of small, colorful pills, now being referred to as a "Skittle" variety of the deadly drug fentanyl. ISP District 1 Captain John Kempf has further details:

We need the public to know that multi-colored fentanyl, including counterfeit pills, powder, and chalk-like blocks, are being seen locally. It is unknown if this multi-colored fentanyl is targeted at young people, but parents must be aware that it is different than what law enforcement saw last year. We know it's in our schools and we also know dealers use social media platforms like Snapchat and Instagram to advertise and coordinate deals with young people.

If you don't think it's a big deal, or that it won't affect you or your family, this statistic may change your tune. In 2021, 353 Idahoans died as a result from drug overdoses, setting a new record in the Gem State. Even worse, drugs are the #1 cause of death for Americans between the ages of 18-45, per the CDC. Kempf continues:

Because of the severity of this threat, the Idaho State Police Fentanyl Education Project (IFEP) offers presentations to any size group about the dangers of fentanyl in our communities. We see the consequences when fentanyl is used and believe educating our community is important. We encourage parents and children to attend.

If you suspect you've encountered this new "Skittles" fentanyl, or perhaps someone you know has, please contact your local authorities. And be careful out there.

