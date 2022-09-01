Idahoans Can’t Believe How They Ranked In Election Integrity

Oh boy. This is definitely going to be a topic of discussion at the next cookout.

Recently, The Heritage Foundation performed a study of each state's election integrity. As in, how dependable and secure every state's voting process is.

How does one even figure that out? The Heritage Foundation considered numerous factors, including:

Voter identification laws

Accuracy of voter rolls

Absentee ballot management

Election observer access

Vote harvesting restrictions

Verification of citizenship

The study claims the following:

Americans need and deserve a transparent system in which fraud can be easily detected and false allegations of fraud can be easily dispelled. Americans need and deserve a system in which it is easy to vote and hard to cheat.

Lovely. So how did the Gem State do? Not good, like, at all.

Idaho ranked 37th of all 50 states (plus Washington D.C.) when it comes to election integrity. Our worst performing category was voter identification implementation, scoring only a 6 out of a possible 20 points.

The states that performed the best? Tennesse, Georgia, and Alabama topped the most recent study. The lowest-score states were Hawaii, Nevada, and California.

Do you believe Idaho's elections are secure? How would you rank us based on your perceived election integrity in the Gem State? And the big question, if Idaho really does rank so low on the list, will it have an effect on the election looming in 2024?

Let's connect on Facebook and get your take. We're certain we'll be hearing from all sides when it comes to this debate. Let's keep it civil, and all agree on at least one thing: We could all use some Dutch Bros right now.

