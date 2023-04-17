19 Cool New Businesses That Have Opened in the Boise Area in 2023

There are some very exciting projects in the works for Boise and its surrounding communities. It could be a few months or maybe even a few years before some of the projects are ready for guests.
You know we’re talking about In-N-Out Burger, right? For whatever reason, the California-based fast food restaurant is the buzz when it comes to development in our area. Probably because it’s something more fun than luxury apartments that no one can afford to live in.
Projects for an In-N-Out in both Meridian and Boise have already been approved. Our friends at BoiseDev were the first to notice that construction is underway at the location at The Village at Meridian. They report that if the project stays on its current timeline, it could be finished by September.
Over in Boise, permits to demolish the old Pier 1 and vacate some old easements have been filed. We’re not sure if this construction is directly related to the Boise In-N-Out, but we did notice that the old Pier 1 parking lot has been torn up a bit. We snapped this photo on Easter Sunday.
While In-N-Out and some other cool projects like Scheels, a massive sporting goods store with its own Ferris Wheel, are still a ways off it’s not like Boise and its neighboring cities will be bored waiting for them to open! There’s already a big running list of cool new businesses that have opened their doors in 2023. Here’s what’s new this year!