A Fan Favorite Restaurant Abruptly Closes Its Doors in Boise for Good

Once predicted to become a “staple in Boise’s ever-expanding culinary lifestyle,” the Boise restaurant closed unexpectedly.

For as long as we can remember, we’ve had a Friday tradition during the season that Christian religions call Lent. During the forty days, Catholics don’t eat meat on Fridays so in this author’s family it usually meant a trip to McDonald’s for a Filet-O-Fish and Orange Hi-C. It’s a core memory and something we’ve continued to do well into adulthood. It was on the way back from the Broadway McDonald’s that we realized something looked really off about another one of our favorite Broadway restaurants.

Get our free mobile app

The sign for Naked Fins appeared to have disappeared. We live and work in the neighborhood and that’s the first time we noticed the sign was missing.

Michelle Heart, Townsquare Media Michelle Heart, Townsquare Media loading...

Boise has experienced some wild weather in the last few weeks. In addition to late-season snowfall, we’ve experienced high wind gusts. We thought it was possible that perhaps the sign had been damaged in the wind and was taken down for repairs, so we pulled into the parking lot to do a little more investigating.

The sign hadn’t been damaged by high winds. It was taken down because the restaurant is now permanently closed. We found this sign on the door:

Michelle Heart, Townsquare Media Michelle Heart, Townsquare Media loading...

A similar message appeared on their website. It reads:

“Naked Fins is Closed. To all of our amazing customers who have supported us at Naked Fins, we want to extend a heartfelt thank you! Your loyalty, kindness and love have meant the world to us. Thank you for being a part of the journey.”

The restaurant’s Facebook and Instagram accounts have already been deleted.

It appears that the restaurant’s last day may have been March 29. A member of the Boise Food Finds Facebook group posted on March 30 asking if anyone knew what happened to the restaurant. She said that it was still open the day before. Another member said they had visited the restaurant on March 29.

Get our free mobile app

Naked Fins was part of the Fins Restaurant Group, which also owns and operates the Lucky Fins locations on the Grove Plaza and in Meridian, as well as a Lucky Fins location in Greely, CO and Smokin’ Fins locations in Idaho Falls, Littleton, CO and Fort Collins, CO.

The trendy poke bowl, taco and sushi roll concept opened near Boise State in October 2018. Before they closed, they had a 4.5-star rating on Google. The location was previously a Subway sandwich restaurant.

Naked Fins is the second restaurant on Broadway to call it quits within the last six months. Jalapenos closed their newest Boise location for good in early October 2022.

KEEP READING: Boise's 13 Most Delicious Destinations for Fish & Chips in 2023 Late winter/early spring is prime fish & chip season! Where can you find the best in and around Boise? Search no further!

Businesses the Boise Area Lost in 2022 It's always tough saying goodbye to a business that has truly felt like an old friend. These are the businesses the Boise area has said goodbye to in 2022.