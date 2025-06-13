When you flip on the nightly news and see the level of violence and crime in other American cities, it’s easy to breathe a little bit easier in the Gem State.

While the state has grown, Idaho still feels like a place where you don’t feel uncomfortable leaving your windows cracked on a hot day. You still trust that your car will be right where you left it when you came back.

READ MORE: The 10 Most Frequently Stolen Items in Idaho

And honestly? I hope Idaho never loses that sense of security, but at the same time I’ve had my car broken into more than once. While it sucked to have my wallet stolen from it, at least I was fortunate enough that the thieves didn’t steal the entire vehicle.

By The Numbers: Motor Vehicle Theft in Idaho

Car thief, car theft djedzura loading...

Just be careful how much you let that sense of security mask the fact that motor vehicle theft in Idaho is a very real thing. According to the latest Crime in Idaho Report, motor vehicle theft made up 5.3% of the state’s property crime in 2023 with a total of 1,529 offenses reported.

If you zoom in on our listening area, 451 motor vehicle thefts were reported in Ada County that year. 339 of those reports came from the Boise Police Department. In Canyon County, 251 vehicles were reported stolen in 2023. Most of those (113) were reported by the Nampa Police Department.

Where Are Vehicles Stolen the Most in Idaho?

Male thief tries to steal a car. Car theft concept PraewBlackWhile loading...

Both times that my car was broken into happened in my apartment complex’s parking lot. That seems to be the most common target for thieves stealing entire vehicles as well. According to the Crime in Idaho Report, these are the top locations of motor vehicle thefts in the state:

Residence/Home: 52.19%

Highway/Road/Alley/Street/Sidewalk: 14.91%

Parking/Drop Lot/Garage: 9.68%

Auto Dealership: 4.32%

Commercial/Office Buildings: 2.55%

The Most Stolen Vehicle in America May Surprise You

Financebuzz recently obtained data from the National Insurance Crime Bureau to determine the most stolen vehicle in each state in America. As a whole, the Hyundai Elantra was the most stolen vehicle in the nation with 31,712 of them reported missing.

In the past, we’ve told you that certain model Hyundais are missing a part called an immobilizer, which is an anti-theft device meant to stop someone from starting a car with a key or fob not made for that specific car. That means thieves can use any key they jam into the ignition cylinder. Certain Kias have the same issue.

Get our free mobile app

What we didn’t know until we read the Financebuzz article is that there were TikTok videos showing people how to exploit that weakness with a screwdriver and USB cable.

What is the Most Stolen Vehicle in Idaho?

Idaho’s most stolen vehicle is far more rugged than an Elantra. According to the NICB data, Ford F150 trucks were the most stolen vehicle in Idaho in 2024. 37 of them went missing.

The trend is consistent with motor vehicle theft in Idaho over the past few years. Ford trucks seem to flip flop with Chevy trucks as the most stolen vehicle in Idaho almost every other year.

While the NICB didn’t publicly release the Top 10 most stolen vehicles in Idaho this year, they tend to stay similar from year to year. Here’s a look at the last Top 10 list they did release for Idaho.

The 10 Most Stolen Vehicles in Idaho According to the National Insurance Crime Bureau's most recent "Hot Wheels" auto theft report, these were the 10 vehicles that thieves helped themselves to the most in Idaho. The most recent data available reflects cars stolen in 2022. We expected the numbers from 2023 to be released sometime this fall. Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart