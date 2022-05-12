This Modern Airbnb Less Than 5 Hours from Boise Could Be ... Amazing?

What do you think? Check out the pictures! Would you travel 5 hours and pay $445/night to say in this Airbnb?

The Airbnb description says...

“Modern home with pool and big jacuzzi overlooking Salt Lake City! Floor-to-ceiling glass doors fold away, opening the entire kitchen/living and master to the expanse of the surrounding Wasatch mountains! Fabulously modern, open floor plan includes a surround sound home theater.”

Okay, okay, they’re starting to convince me with the views and the home theater haha!

There are also incredible master bathrooms with double master showers, and a rooftop patio with 360-degree views.

However, one thing that’s very important to note, is that the owners still live on the property.

The description says...

“This home has a basement apartment that is off limits to guests as owners live below as permanent residents. During your stay, the main floor and backyard are yours to enjoy exclusively."

"There will be minimal interaction between the guests and owners to ensure privacy of both parties.”

But I get the feeling this place is intended to be very minimal and quiet ... because they say only “quiet adults 26+ years old” are allowed.

They’re rules include no kids, no dogs, no parties, no events, and no photos or videos.

So, what do you think? Would you travel 5 hours and pay $445/night to stay in this Airbnb?

