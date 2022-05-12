Ah yes, Spring. It's time to dust off the hibernation mode and visit some amazing outdoor places in and around Boise. Here is a list of fantastic things to do outdoors with yourself, with a date, and definitely with your family.

Fun, Outdoor Family Things to do Around Boise this Spring and Summer Its time to dust off winter and spend more time outdoors. Here are fantastic things to do outdoors perfect for families and kids.

26 Family Fun Boise Area Activities from A-to-Z Of course, we only recommend doing "V" with your adult children!

KEEP LOOKING: 50 Reasons Why Discovery Park In Meridian is the Ultimate Family Daycation Discovery Park is in Phase One of a 75-acre park for families. Kids can ride the zip lines, jump through the splash pad, build in the enormous sandbox, and Discovery everything in Idaho. It's almost like a Summer field trip.

Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic CapEd Kids Day 2021 The 2021 Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic is underway! On Wednesday morning, pilots inflated their balloons but stayed in Ann Morrison Park to give kids free tethered rides before school!