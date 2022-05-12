Mom Furious Ex-Husband Feeds Vegan Daughter McDonald’s Chicken McNuggets Behind Her Back

A mom was outraged after she found out her ex-husband had been secretly feeding their vegan daughter meat behind her back.

The frustrated mom took to Reddit explaining she became vegan after meeting her ex, and the two decided to raise their daughter the same.

"My ex and I were vegan. I became vegan when we moved in together because he was vegan and he didn't like there being animal products in the house," she wrote via Reddit. "I learned more about the way food was made and I agreed. I was vegan while I was pregnant and we've raised our daughter vegan for the past eight-ish years."

Recently, the daughter had a "full blown meltdown" after they passed a McDonald's in their car, as she wanted chicken McNuggets like she has when she's with her dad.

"As we're driving home, she says she's hungry. I offered her an apple (I should have packed better car snacks for the ride) but she spies the golden arches [of McDonald's] out the window," she explained. "She has a full blown meltdown demanding chicken nuggets."

She continued: "We get home and she's blowing snot bubbles because she's so enraged. She howls her way through a bowl of leftover soup. She hates me, I'm a terrible mum, dad would have let her eat chicken nuggets. She wore herself out crying."

The next morning the little girl was still upset, even asking her mom if she "hated" her for breaking the vegan diet.

"I spent the entire drive to school reassuring her that I'm not angry with her but that I was surprised that she wanted them," the mom shared. "But I AM fu--ing pissed because I wasn't aware our hitherto vegan daughter was now eating meat, and I feel like that's a decision that I should have been informed about."

The woman noted she immediately called her ex-husband who accused her of "being uptight," explaining he didn't tell her about the McNuggets because he knew she would "overreact."

"[He said] I'm controlling and I don't need to be privy to every single thing he does when our daughter is with him," she wrote. "I'm fu--ing MAD. There are vegan options at McDonald's — he didn't have to feed her chicken, but since he did, I would have appreciated a heads-up."

The mom added that she's fine with her daughter choosing not to be vegan, but she just would have liked to be in the loop with her ex-husband's decisions.

In the comments section, many users reassured the mom that she wasn't wrong for being upset with her ex-husband.

"Regardless of my opinion on forcing a child to have a vegan diet, it’s not okay for parents to not cooperate when parenting a child. This should have been a discussion, at the very least," one person wrote.

"This isn't so much about the daughter being vegan or not, but more about big agreements and changes not being talked about," another commented.