Do You Drive One of the 10 Most Stolen Vehicles in Idaho?

You did everything right. You locked your car. You left it in a parking lot, driveway or on a road you thought was safe. That’s why your heart sank when you returned to fetch your vehicle and realized that it had vanished.

According to the National Insurance Crime Bureau, there was a pretty significant increase in the number of stolen vehicles from 2019 to 2020, nationwide. While putting together their latest “Hot Wheels” report about the most stolen vehicles in America, they attributed the increase to the pandemic, the economic slowdown and the realignment that many law enforcement agencies went through following the death of George Flloyd.

The most recent data they had to put together the list of most stolen vehicles in every state and hot spots for vehicle thefts was from 2020. From 2019 to 2020, Idaho saw a 14% rise in the number of car thefts with 1,911 stolen vehicles reported in 2020. While that might seem like a lot, it’s not all bad news from Idaho. When the NICB ranked 2020’s car theft rates in all 50 states, Washington DC and Puerto Rico, Idaho ranked 49.

Looking at Idaho’s major metros, Boise saw the most stolen vehicles (864) but it was Pocatello that had the highest rate of car thefts per capita.

Which vehicles were “hot” in Idaho? These were the ten that thieves targeted the most in 2020.

The 10 Most Stolen Vehicles in Idaho According to the National Insurance Crime Bureau's most recent "Hot Wheels" auto theft report, these were the 10 vehicles that thieves helped themselves to the most in Idaho.

