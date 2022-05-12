These Craigslist Finds Are Gold.

These Craigslist Finds Are Gold.

Similar to drinking water south of the border, Boise's Craigslist is a gamble.

One day you're saddled with disappointed and at a loss for words—or worse, your money. And the next day you're Cloud-9'ing it over the sweet set of couches you're confident no one's procreated on.

via GIPHY

By nature, Craigslist is consistently inconsistent. And for a lot of us, that's part of its allure and intrigue.

I was raised by a mother who made every trip to the thrift store feel like a treasure hunt. No matter the day or the amount spent, Mom would walk through the door with a fabulous find others would've likely dismissed. In her eyes, the Unique Boutique was an endless fount of vintage Pyrex, antique costume jewelry and furniture, and inspiration for creative living. I can only imagine the wonders she would've worked had Craigslist existed in the '80s and early '90s.

via GIPHY

An adult by the time Pawn Stars debuted, I remember being energized by the prospect of a total stranger making it big off the Civil War bleeding bowl Aunt Edie willed down to them. And most times the letdown was just as riveting.

No matter what we're searching for, there's an element associated with shopping on Craigslist that harkens back to that same excitement.

via GIPHY

On a recent hunt for this and that, I happened upon multiple items that were a total vibe on price and purpose. If anything sparks your sense of nostalgia or retail adventure, just click on the title to connect with the seller. The categories are: Free Finds, Antiques, and General/Random.

FREE FINDS

FREE || Couch, Loveseat, Chair & Ottoman

loading...

 

FREE || Dirt/Soil

loading...

 

FREE || Camper Shell in Great Condition

loading...

 

FREE || Delivery fee of $150 for Ellington Studio Upright Piano

loading...

 

 

FREE || Pottery Barn Crib Mattress

loading...

 

FREE || Treadmill

loading...

 

FREE || 4 Metal Patio Chairs

loading...

 

FREE || Camper

loading...

 

FREE || Piano

loading...

 

FREE || Outdoor Couch

loading...

 

FREE | Chrysler Car

loading...

 

FREE || Sedona Ceramic Tile Remnants

loading...

 

FREE || Project Desk

loading...

 

FREE || Entertainment Center

loading...

 

FREE || Queen-Sized Bed Frame

loading...

Keep scrolling!

ANTIQUES

$125.00 || Vintage Chrome Table with Formica Top & 4 Matching Chairs

loading...

 

$1,200 || Parlor Stove (Weiser, ID)

loading...

 

$250.00 || Antique Wash Stand & 5-Piece Pitcher & Bowl Set

loading...

 

$200.00 || Antique Secretary & Cupboard 

loading...

 

$125.00 || 100-Year-Old Dresser with 3-Piece Mirror

loading...

 

$250.00 || 1925 Underwood No. 5 Typewriter

loading...

 

$2,200 || Antique Wine Press c.1900 

loading...

 

$1,800 || Jacobs 26 Mailbox Coke Machine (Fruitland)

loading...

Keep scrolling!

GENERAL/ASSORTED ITEMS

$1,250 || Craftsman LT2000 Riding Mower in Excellent Condition

loading...

 

$200.00 || Total-Body Workout Machine in Great Condition

loading...

 

$25.00 || Homeschool Student Desk

loading...

 

$100.00 || Solid Wood Work Table with Locking Wheels

loading...

Happy Craigslist hunting!

Get our free mobile app

13 Boise Boutiques & Brands + 38 local looks to love

10 Best Second Hand Thrift Stores in Boise

Shopping at thrift stores is a trend growing in popularity, so here are Boise's Top 10 second hand stores.

10 Boise Stores Perfect for Finding Fun and Unique Gifts

If you're searching for a unique gift - whether it's for Mother's Day, a birthday, or just because - look no further. Boise has lots of great shops that are cute, eclectic, and super convenient.

10 Boise Stores Perfect for Finding Fun and Unique Gifts

If you're searching for a unique gift - whether it's for Mother's Day, a birthday, or just because - look no further. Boise has lots of great shops that are cute, eclectic, and super convenient.

 

 

 

Filed Under: newsletter
Categories: Business, Entertainment, Holidays, Local News, On-Air, Outdoors, Sports
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top