Idaho culture is a lot quirkier and more interesting than most Americans realize. Read on for 11 of Idaho's most surprising facts!

1 || Our swear-jar runneth over. According to Thrillist, the Idaho lexicon is the eighth most profane in America.



2 || We're a matchmaker's dream. States 101 reports Idaho's gender and men-to-women ratio is 1:1.



3 || The National Wild and Scenic Rivers System concludes Idaho's more than 170,000 miles of waterway could span the width of the United States an incredible 38 times.



4 || Idaho FAQ writes the Idaho-Canada border is just 45 miles wide—the second smallest Canada border in the nation. The first smallest? Pennsylvania at 42 miles wide.



5 || The Idaho Red Light Law permits motorcyclists to pass through a sensor-controlled intersection after one iteration of lights fails to detect their presence. Riders are urged to exercise caution, of course.



6 || KTVB reports Idahoans rank number one in wine consumption nationwide. Wine and potatoes? Yes, please.



7 || Boise, Idaho has the fewest number of letters of any state and capitol combo.



8 || "Other" is Idaho's second largest ethnic population at 7.77%. Don't believe us? Uncle Sam says so. Check out Data USA.



9 || Interstate Connections and company say we're boring conversationalists. It's said our dialect is "neutral" and our vernacular lacks the quirky zest of a Midwest or East-coast accent. Um, rude, but whatever.



10 || Of all the state capitol buildings in America, Idaho has the only one heated by geothermal energy. How? Our hot spring bed 3,000 feet below the surface is the heat source.



11 || Unbeknownst to most, it's possible to sail from the Pacific Ocean to Idaho by the Snake and Columbia Rivers.



