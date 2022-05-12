How Safe Is Idaho During The COVID-19 Pandemic?

While no state in the U.S. was completely impervious to COVID-19, we do have some research that tells us how safe each state has been during the pandemic.

By the way, if you're still convinced that the whole thing is a hoax, perhaps these scientifically-proven numbers may give you something to ponder.

The hard-researching folks at Wallethub have crunched some numbers, and we now know how Idaho fared compared to the rest of the United States. Before we dive in, how does one define "safest" during a pandemic? Wallethub has looked at data such as:

Vaccination rates

Hospitalizations

Highest level of community transmission

Now that we know the stipulations, how did Idaho stack up?

According to Wallethub's numbers, Idaho placed a respectable 13th in the entire country for safety during COVID-19's reign. While the Gem State didn't get top marks in any one category, each score was healthy enough to put us near the top of the crop.

One stat of interest to mention: Idaho came in at 46th out of 50 states when it comes to having the most citizens who are vaccinated against COVID-19, drastically bringing our score down.

The safest states during the pandemic? South Dakota, North Carolina, and Texas.

The states with the lowest scores include Arizona, Maine, and Kentucky.

What's your take? Do you think Idaho has done a good job of containing COVID-19 and keeping people safe or are you feeling like Idahoans could've done a better job of protecting each other? Let's connect on Facebook and get your take.