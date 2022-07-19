[PHOTOS]: How to Rent Stunning Meridian ‘Entertainment Castle’

[PHOTOS]: How to Rent Stunning Meridian &#8216;Entertainment Castle&#8217;

Photo bv Kacey Jensen via Vrbo.com

While most people look to Airbnb for their temporary rental needs, another site is making some noise in the industry - Vrbo.com.

I kept seeing ads for the site and became curious as to what I could find in the Treasure Valley. Turns out, there's an "entertainment castle" available for rent in Meridian.

The property is 6,100 sq. ft. and has 5 bedrooms to go with 4 bathrooms. There is even a movie theater complete with a popcorn machine and bar. As a parent, I appreciate how this particular home is set up perfectly for guests with kiddos. The owners went out of their way to include children's dishes complete with utensils.

As for the backyard? Shoot, there's plenty of space to hang out and the back porch is set up perfectly for relaxing. The property notes that no pets are allowed but they do allow events to be held.

It'll only cost you $1,390 a night and you can schedule your stay here.

A Look At A Stunning Meridian 'Entertainment Castle' For Rent

Here's a look inside the 'Entertainment Castle' in Meridian that you can rent for a luxurious escape on Vrbo.com.

