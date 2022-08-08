McCall’s Most Expensive Home Has Two Tremendous Private Beaches
Whenever one of the multi-state lottery games has a jackpot that's soaring, we ask the question "what would you do if you won?"
A jackpot like the $1.33 BILLION Mega Millions prize given to a single winner in Illinois is nearly impossible to wrap your mind around. Whenever we ask our listeners about what they would do with money like that, they're a bit flustered at first. Their answers show how down-to-earth Idahoans truly are.
Most said they would pay off debts like their cars and credit cards. Quite a few said they'd share with friends and family to help them do the same. A handful had a list of fantastic local non-profits they would donate to. But the number one answer across the board was "buy my dream home!"
If you're anything like this author, your dream home really isn't too far from the Treasure Valley. We've always dreamed about having property along Payette Lake in McCall and we may have found the perfect property!
Let's be honest, with a price tag like this? The only way most of us could afford this house is by winning the lottery, but it is truly spectacular! From an IMPRESSIVE wine cellar to two beautiful private beaches, it's your own little piece of Idaho paradise!