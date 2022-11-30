Major Winter Storm Approaching Idaho; 6 Experts Weigh In on Snowfall in Boise

The National Weather Service in Boise has been tweeting about a "significant winter storm" forecasted to impact our region.

When we were younger, that type of verbiage led us to try all the "Snow Day" superstitions. Wear your PJs inside out. Stick a spoon under your pillow. You name it, we tried everything we could to make snow blanket the valley floor and make it nearly impossible for busses to get to our neighborhood. Should your kids be doing the same for the storm headed our way?

It's tough to say. After all we live in a part of the country where Mother Nature is notorious for changing her mind every five minutes. Here's what we're pretty sure about when it comes to this storm. It's going to come in two waves and it's going to last into Friday morning. The Mountains are going to get hit with one to two feet of snow. Travel in and around them will be difficult, if not impossible.

But what about down in the valley? You know, where most of us have to commute to and from our kids' schools and our workplaces...well, there's a lot of predictions for the snow accumulations we could see over the next few days. This feels like kind of like one of those "Choose Your Own Adventure" books we'd check out of the library as kids. Pick the forecast that best fits your appetite for snow and let's see how it plays out.

The Weather Channel

The Weather Channel’s outlook for Boise throughout the winter storm is pretty straight forward. As far as accumulation of snow goes, they’re calling for less than an inch of snow with that snow falling on Thursday.

Weather Underground

We took a look at Weather Underground’s day-by-day forecast and it’s calling for .1 inch of snow on Wednesday and .6 inch of snow on Thursday. Add that up and it gives you a forecast consistent with the Weather Channel’s predictions at .7” of accumulation.

KTVB

The forecast Rick Lantz posted on KTVB’s website on Tuesday night just before 7 p.m. called for accumulations up to half an inch in the valley during the morning commute on Wednesday. It also predicts possible accumulations of half an inch to an inch of wet snow overnight into Thursday morning and “light amounts” as things cool down Thursday night into Friday morning.

CBS 2

We like CBS 2’s style because we know how unpredictable Boise weather can be. The forecast Chief Meteorologist, Roland Steadham, posted at 3 p.m. didn’t give an accumulation prediction for the valley. Instead, it just says that during the second wave of the storm, the valley cold see a wintry mix on Thursday with rain turning to total snow into Friday morning. Be prepared for the potential of a messy commute on Friday.

Idaho News 6

In the forecast that Scott Dorval shared on Idaho News 6’s website he said that down sloping winds could keep things fairly dry in the valley. Leading up to the second wave of the storm, we could see scattered rain and snow showers, but he doesn’t call for anything significant until the cold front comes through on Thursday. He says there’s a possibility of 1-3 inches of snow after dark on Thursday and agrees that Friday’s commute could be slick.

Treasure Valley Weather HQ

And finally, we arrive at Cody from Treasure Valley Weather HQ. Since Snowpocalypse, he’s widely regarded as the most accurate forecaster in the area. He did an 18 minute long video breaking down the storm in great detail. On his Facebook page, he said he liked where the National Weather Service’s numbers are at. On the low side, they’re calling for less than an inch of snow in Boise, Caldwell and Emmett. On the high side, they’re calling for 2 inches of snow in Caldwell, four inches in Boise and five near Emmett. He feels that the best chance for snow is Thursday into Friday, but says that down sloping winds in the Treasure Valley drops the confidence level in snow predictions.

