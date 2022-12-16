15 Really Frigid Reasons You Shouldn’t Move to Boise, Idaho
So, you’re thinking about moving to Boise, Idaho? After reading this list, you may want to reconsider.
We’re not going to be rude and tell you, “we’re full” but we will shoot you straight. According to a regional overview from the Boise Valley Economic Partnership, 53% of residents who moved to the Boise Metro from somewhere outside of Idaho came from California. We did a little more digging to find out exactly WHERE in California.
Stacker broke down the list of metros, including those within Idaho, sending the most new residents to Boise. Wouldn’t you know it? Four of the top ten areas were in California. Four balmy in the winter areas of California. Here’s a look at which ones and their average temperature during the winter months:
#8 San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley
#4 San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad
#3 Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario
#1 Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim
That’s why we’re not overly surprised that if you search through threads on pages like city-data.com or through Facebook groups dedicated to people moving from California to Idaho (yes, they exist and they’re disturbingly large) potential new residents are terrified by the idea of winter weather.
If you’re one of those people, it should scare you. Boise can see some extreme winter weather that you in no way, shape or form are prepared for!* Before you decide on a move, take a look:
15 Frigid Reasons You Should Never Move to Boise
KEEP READING: Boise's First Snowfall Date Over the Past Decade
5 Winter Laws, Rules and Etiquette That Everyone in Boise Needs to Know