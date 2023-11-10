Boise Radio Station Decks the Halls With Return of 24/7 Christmas Music

“When will you start playing Christmas Music?”

Since 12:01 a.m. on November 1, the 107.9 LITE-FM staff has been asked that question through our app, our Facebook page, e-mail and in person. We’re terrible at keeping secrets, so we’re happy to announce that we don’t have to keep giving you vague answers like “soon” or “the elves are in the workshop putting the finishing touches on this year’s playlist.”

Today we can shout it from the rooftops! Continuous Christmas favorites have returned to Boise and the Treasure Valley’s Official Christmas Music Station. This year, we had a little help flipping the switch to 24/7 Christmas music. At 7 a.m., we let the girls from Girl Scout Troop 454 do the honors. The station will be playing around the clock Christmas Music on 107.9, our FREE app and on your smart speakers.

We don’t know if it’s just us, but judging by our social media feeds, people are busting out the Christmas lights and getting into the holiday spirit earlier than last year. That’s why we’re so excited to become a place where you can escape the noise of the real world and wrap yourselves in the love, hope and joy that Christmas music delivers each holiday season!

With the return of Christmas music also comes the return of LITE-FM Christmas Wish where we try to give a hand up to our neighbors that are experiencing some difficult times leading up to the holidays. The program is completely community driven, so we need your help! Click HERE to learn more about how to nominate someone you know or to help us grant wishes by donating through our friends at Pioneer Federal Credit Union.

We know for some of you, this might seem too early and we respect that. We'll be here waiting for you on Black Friday, December 1 or whenever you're ready to put on your jingle bells!

For those of you who've been ready for the big flip, let's celebrate together today! We're giving away stockings full of incredible prizes every hour throughout the workday today. You'll also have a chance to win a stocking by downloading the LITE-FM app. Here's a preview of what Santa brought us this year!

