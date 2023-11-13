7 Dazzling Idaho Christmas Lights Displays You Can’t Miss in 2023
Are you someone who physically writes out a “Christmas Bucket List” every year? If you do, bookmark this page because you have some serious work to do this Christmas season!
Last month, we were blown away by how many Idaho destinations were nominated for USA Today’s “10 Best” awards! From ski areas to tubing hills to ski bars and restaurants, Idaho was represented in nearly every category. Readers have until November 20 to cast their votes for their favorite winter playgrounds and the winners will revealed on December 1.
The newspaper runs a similar competition for Christmas-themed categories like “Best Botanical Garden Holiday Lights,” “Best Public Holiday Lights Display,” and “Best Zoo Lights.” Over the years, it’s common for Idaho to appear on the list of nominees. In 2021, the Idaho Botanical Garden’s “Winter Garden aGlow” was nominated in the botanical garden category.
Couer d’Alene’s “Holiday Light Show” has been nominated three years in a row and is hoping for a Top 10 finish in 2023. They’re close! Last time we checked, they were in 13th place.
It’s no surprise that both of these jaw-dropping displays made our list of “can’t miss” Christmas lights displays for 2023. But why stop at two when there are jaw-dropping displays all over Idaho?! We’re talking the Treasure Valley, the Magic Valley and Northern Idaho.
It takes hundreds of hours and some very generous volunteers to help string up light displays that include anywhere from 200,000 to 1.5 million bulbs!
7 Dazzling Idaho Public Christmas Lights Displays You Can't Miss In 2023
Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart
