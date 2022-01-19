Earlier this week I put together a list of 20 great indoor places to visit and indoor things to do for when it is too cold, or for summer time too hot outside for you or the kids. If you missed the original list of 20 you can scroll down and see them after the awesome photos of this Boise spot I just learned about called Nerfed.

I have an 8 year old who loves nerf guns and nerf battles. I mean what little boy doesn't? Shortly after posting the article on Facebook of the top 20 indoor places to check out someone commented about Nerfed! I agree that it absolutely should be on the list. If you have not heard of Nerfed in Boise check it out through a few photos and some more info below :)

Let Out Your Inner Child at NERFED in Boise Nerfed in Boise is a fun indoor play arena stocked with nerf guns and nerf ammo and features obstacles and barricades to make a paint ball like battle atmosphere but with much friendlier nerf.

Fun and Warm Indoor Things to Do in Boise and Meridian Sometimes when it is just too cold or too hot outside it is nice to experience some of the great things that are available indoors around the Treasure Valley.