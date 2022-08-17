Why This Season Will Be Kellen Moore’s Last One With The Cowboys

It's time for that silly season in the world of professional football. The preseason is upon us, and every fan believes his team has a chance to win the coveted Lombardi Trophy. Perhaps you might be a tad more realistic if you live in Jacksonville, Carolina, or Atlanta. However, if the Cincinnati Bengals can make it to the Super Bowl, why not your favorite team or, in this case, America's Team?

Unlike corporate America, the Dallas Cowboys are controlled by a 79-year-old billionaire, Jerry Jones. Mr. Jones would like to see his team win at least one more Super Bowl before he passes on or leaves his team to his sons. The owner has invested all his monetary resources to provide his team with every possible advantage, including his current coaching staff led by head coach Mike McCarthy.

One high profile member of McCarthy's staff is former Boise State standout and offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. The former Bronco is so highly thought of that he was kept over from the previous staff as offensive coordinator. Coach Moore did interview for several head coaching jobs during the offseason but returned to the Cowboys. Here's a look at Coach Moore's coaching career. Story continues after the gallery.

Kellen Moore's 50 career victories as the starting quarterback at Boise State University remain the most by any QB in NCAA football history. Moore, who was touted as one of the most brilliant minds in college football has now taken those brains to the NFL where Dallas fans can't get enough of him.

The Cowboys Clock Is Ticking

This season is high risk and high reward for Coach McCarthy's coaching staff. Last year's first round playoff loss wasn't enough to satisfy Cowboy nation. There's also the looming specter of recently retired New Orleans Saints Coach Sean Payton who could be the next Cowboys coach if Dallas fails to win the Super Bowl. It's hard to imagine Coach Payton wanting to keep the offensive coordinator from the former staff.

The Heat is On Coach Moore

AtoZ Sports Dallas reported that notable former Cowboys are not happy with Coach Moore. 'After the Cowboys’ playoff loss to the 49ers, Hall of Fame quarterback Troy Aikman, as well as the team’s all-time leader in touchdown receptions, Dez Bryant, were candid in their criticism. Aikman bashed the Cowboys, specifically offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, for not featuring wide receiver CeeDee Lamb enough in the most important game of the season.'

If the Cowboys win the Super Bowl then experts predict Coach Moore will be hired as an NFL head coach. If the Cowboys fail to win, then he might be looking for another job. Although with his talents, he won't be unemployed for very long.

