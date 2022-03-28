Cowboy’s Fans Question Kellen Moore’s Future

Former Boise State quarterback Kellen Moore is used to being challenged as a player in college and professional football. Moore is one of the most successful quarterbacks in college football history. Despite his limited physical skills, he played in the NFL for several years before transitioning into coaching.

Kellen Moore: Dominance Over The Years Kellen Moore's 50 career victories as the starting quarterback at Boise State University remain the most by any QB in NCAA football history. Moore, who was touted as one of the most brilliant minds in college football has now taken those brains to the NFL where Dallas fans can't get enough of him.

Moore was one of the most popular choices of many in the league and media to leave the Cowboys for a head coaching job. Moore didn't land a head coaching gig after interviewing several NFL clubs looking for a head coach. He is now facing many in the Dallas media who believe that he should be replaced as the team's offensive coordinator.

The Landry Hat broke down the mood of Cowboy fans in Dallas.

"The glaring problem is that the Cowboys need to get more out of their offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. Once seen as the golden boy by some around the league after his first two seasons with Dallas, Moore seems to have lost his luster and is currently the biggest thing holding this team back."

The Cowboy's offense will challenge replacing receive Amari Cooper, who was shuffled off to Cleveland for a fifth-round draft pick. The Cowboys overpaid for running back Ezekiel Elliot and didn't have the cash to pay Cooper. The addition of Cooper to the Cowboys correlated with the rise of Dak Prescott. The team had been on the fence about whether Prescott was a franchise quarterback. Moore must now find another avenue to showcase Prescott's talents.

Analysts believe that Moore will be getting more help from Cowboys Head Coach Mike McCarthy. McCarthy is an offensive genius who led Aaron Rodgers to his only Super Bowl win. The Cowboy's offense was the number one offense last year. However, the team once again was booted from the playoffs.

The team is committed to winning a Super Bowl for owner Jerry Jones. It's now up to Kellen Moore to engineer an offense that will fuel the Cowboy's offense to the next level.

