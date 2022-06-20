Dallas Cowboys Famous Linebacker Chooses to Vacation in Boise

Last week, Henry Winkler, one of television's most famous stars, made news by proudly posting on social media that he was vacationing in Idaho. Now one member of the Dallas Cowboys is not only spending his off-season in Boise but giving back to the community.

Former Boise State and current Dallas Cowboys starting linebacker Leighton Vander Esch returned to Boise, hosting his football camp for aspiring young players at Bishop Kelly High School. He told

KTVB t

hat giving back is essential to him to help the next generation of football players. The Cowboys linebacker has been hosting youth football camps since 2019.

The upcoming season is a big year for the former Boise State standout. Inside the Star profiles the former Cowboy's number one pick. The site says that second-year defensive coordinator Dan Quinn will rely on Vander Esch to quarterback his defense. Quinn received significant praise last year as the Cowboy's defense transformed from one of the league's worst to a top defensive unit.

Vander Esch signed a one-year deal with Dallas. If he has a tremendous year and avoids the injuries that have plagued him in Dallas, he could be in line for a substantial long-term NFL contract next year.

vander-esche loading...

Although he may live in Dallas under an enormous spotlight and pressure to perform for America's Team, Vander Esch never stops giving back to the folks who believed him. In 2019, he donated over $45,000 to provide a new weight room for Salmon River High.

We'll update you on his progress as we approach training camp and the beginning of the NFL season.

Former Boise State Players Playing in the NFL These Broncos are now earning a living off of playing football.

6 Crazy Colorful Football Fields Boise State Approved