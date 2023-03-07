Incredible Indoor 2 Story Go-Karting Experience Is Now Open in Meridian

The only thing that’s missing is the blue shells and banana peels! The Treasure Valley’s newest go-karting experience looks like Mario Kart in real life.

The Boise area’s no stranger to go-kart experiences. Fast Lane Indoor Kart Racing has been on Franklin Road in Boise for nearly two decades. You can fulfill your need for speed there, but their track is a single level.

Wahooz has three go-kart tracks: the rookie go-karts, two-level, figure-eight track and slick track. All three of the tracks are great, but if it’s under 25º, forget about it. For safety reasons, Wahooz doesn’t run their go-karts when it’s that cold or if the track is wet.

The Treasure Valley’s newest indoor go-kart racing destination combines the best of both Fast Lane AND Wahooz, while putting their own twist on racing! They’re called K1 Speed and they just opened their new location at 1135 N Hickory Avenue in Meridian.

The indoor go-kart facility has two different tracks, both lined with LED lighting, that will take racers to the next level. (Literally, the tracks are two stories tall.) According to their website, the two tracks can be combined into a “Super Track,” which is unlike any track they’ve built for the locations they have at their 60 other locations.

Their karts are all electric and let the junior races get up to 20 MPH and adult racers get up to 45 MPH (about 5 MPH faster than the karts at Fast Lane.)

While the Meridian location is just getting up and running, they have plans for leagues, glo-karting, grid nights and other special events.

Off the track, they have arcade games and an on-site cafe called the Paddock Lounge. Their website says the Meridian location is serving light snacks and drinks for now, but it will eventually serve a similar to menu other Paddlck Lounge locations. That menu includes everything from pretzel bites and burgers to loaded fries and pizza to cookies and churro bites.

You’ll notice that the Paddock Lounge menu featured on their website does mention beer & wine. They have a strict no-drinking and driving policy. Guests over 21 are not allowed back on the track after they’ve had an alcoholic beverage.

Interested? Some YouTubers have already found K1 Speed and have uploaded videos of their experience! Here are some still photos of what you can expect during your visit.

