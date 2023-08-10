If you’ve driven past The Village at Meridian this summer, you know that Idaho’s very first In-N-Out is really starting to take shape!

When the highly anticipated fast food chain broke ground at The Village at Meridian in March 2023, the construction company said that if everything stays on track it could be completed as early as September 2023. We snapped this photo of the progress at the end of July. When it’s all said and done, the restaurant will be able to seat 84 guests inside, 32 guests outside and have enough room for 41 cars to go through the drive-thru.

Jillian Cobler Jillian Cobler loading...

Meanwhile in Boise, In-N-Out filed permits for the signs they’ll put up on Milwaukee after they build the second location where Pier 1 is. Those were filed on July 17 and show that they’re currently going through a fee review.

There’s also rumors floating around that the burger chain is interested in demolishing the old TGI Fridays location in Nampa to build a third Idaho In-N-Out Burger.

Photo by Kyle Smith on Unsplash Photo by Kyle Smith on Unsplash loading...

Needless to say, the Boise area isn’t just getting a restaurant that they’ve wanted for a long time, they’re going to get lots of places to enjoy a Double-Double-Animal Style.

Which…you won’t find on the menu board when you walk in! If you’ve never been to In-N-Out before, the menu you’ll find when you walk in is pretty simple: three burgers, french fries and shakes. But if you’re standing at the counter listening to the person in front of you order, you may hear them order something that sounds like they known some secret that you don’t.

Get our free mobile app

You’d be right! There is a secret and not-so-secret menu that veteran guests know very well. Want to get to know it so you can try something a little fancier when they FINALLY open in our area? Let us help!

Everything You Need to Know About In-N-Out's Secret Menu Before They Open in Boise In-N-Out is moving forward with plans to build their first TWO Idaho locations! Not sure how to order when you visit? Let us help!

KEEP READING: Businesses That Have Opened in the Boise Area in 2023 Each year we put together a running list of businesses that have opened in the Treasure Valley. This is the 2023 list. Did we miss one? Send us your tips HERE.