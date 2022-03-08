11 Reasons Why Idahoans Are Happy To See Winter Go

11 Reasons Why Idahoans Are Happy To See Winter Go

Photo by Brooke Cagle on Unsplash

There are less than two weeks left of winter, and it freaking snowed this morning.

Why am I even surprised anymore?

Idaho is notorious for its inconsistent weather.

 

It’s winter coats in the morning, tank tops in the afternoon and sweatshirts in the evening for a good portion of the year. 

It has been ingrained into us to always bring layers, because you just never know.

 

Don’t get me wrong, I absolutely love Idaho's weather and the fact that we get to enjoy all four seasons. 

Each one is beautiful and unique in their own special way, with fun activities to be had. 

It is not lost on me that many other places and people are not so lucky.

However, enough is enough.

 

I hate (but actually love) to break it to you Winter, but Idahoans are sick of your season and we’re ready for your warmer and greener sister, Spring. 

In fact, here’s a list of ten things that we cannot wait to see go… until next year.

11 Reasons Why Idahoans Are Happy To See Winter Go

Peace out, winter. It's not us, it's you.

Got Those Winter Blues? 17 Ways to Ease Seasonal Depression

Winter can be a particularly difficult time in Idaho, especially with everything else going on in the world right now. Luckily, there are proven ways to combat seasonal depression.

Watch Where You Drive: Why is Boise Overwhelmed With Pot Holes?

Is it just us, or does the Treasure Valley seem to be absolutely covered with potholes these days?

Is Second Winter in Idaho a Legit Thing? Locals Weigh In

15 Wacky Winter Weather Facts To Help You Survive the Season in Boise

For many of us Snowmageddon 2016-2017 is a not so distant memory. Some people really miss seeing that much white stuff in Boise. Others dread the possibility of it happening again. How common is it? We dug into some historical weather data from the National Weather Service to see just how extreme it was compared to some of the other winter extremes Boise's experienced.
Filed Under: bye winter, newsletter, ready for spring, Winter
Categories: Entertainment, Local News, On-Air, Outdoors
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top