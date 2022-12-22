Idahoan Wins Huge Payday Ahead of $510 Million Mega Millions Drawing

If you have an old Mega Millions ticket floating around your wallet, you may want to take it out and double-check those numbers!

Friday night's Mega Millions jackpot has grown to $510 million, the second-largest jackpot for the game in 2022. While no one has won the jackpot since mid-October, there have been 33 tickets worth $1 million or more sold in 18 states since then. Idaho happens to be one of those states!

According to Idaho Lottery officials, a $1 million dollar ticket matching the first five numbers but not the Mega Ball was sold in Ada County for the November 15 draw. The winning numbers for that night's drawing were:

What Should I Do if I Have the Winning Ticket?

Because your winnings are more than $599, you'll need to claim your prize at the Idaho Lottery Commission instead of a lottery retailer. Sign the back of it and bring it to 1199 Shoreline Lane, Suite 100 in Boise to complete the claim process.

How Long Do I Have to Claim My $1 Million?

Mega Millions prizes must be claimed within 180 days from the date of the drawing, which means the person holding the ticket has until May 12, 2023 to come forward and claim my prize.

Can I Stay Anonymous if I Win the Lottery in Idaho?

Not exactly. When the Idaho Lottery introduced its "Anonymous Winner Wednesday" series on Instagram, they explain that winners may choose to sign a No Publicity form which prevents them from posting photos of the winners on their social media platforms or website.

However, if you win a prize of $600 or more, you are subject to Idaho's Public Records Law. Your full name, where you live, which game you played, how much you won, where you bought the ticket and how much that lottery retailer will receive for selling it is all public record.

That means if the media, or anyone else, asks for that information, the Lottery is legally required to release it to them.

Friday's Mega Millions Jackpot is HUGE

Can you imagine winning $510 million two days before Christmas? If you buy a ticket for the Friday, December 23 draw it could become a reality for you. It's only the 12th time that the jackpot has been $500 million or more in the game's 20-year history.

The largest winning jackpot in Mega Millions history was $1.537 billion dollars. The winning ticket was sold in South Carolina in October 2013.

If you want to buy a ticket for the upcoming draw, you have until 7:55 MT/6:55 PT on Friday to purchase your ticket from an Idaho Lottery retailer.

Has Anyone from Idaho Ever Won the Mega Millions?

Idaho doesn't have the same luck with the Mega Millions that they have with the Powerball. Idaho's produced five Powerball jackpot winners, but only one Mega Millions Winner.

Holly Lathi of Rathdrum was one of two winners in the $380 million jackpot draw on January 4, 2011. She ended up having to split her prize money with the McCullars in Ephrata, Washington who also had a ticket matching all the right numbers.

Who knows, maybe YOU could be the second jackpot winner from Idaho!

