Idaho Waterfalls Worth the Drive

There is no denying Idaho's natural beauty. Growing up here, newly living here, or just visiting here, you most likely have heard of Shoshone Falls. It is one of the nations biggest natural waterfall and has been nicknamed "Niagara of the West". The massive and impressive falls are located in Twin Falls in the southern part of the gem state.



Shoshone is magnificent and should definitely be on your list of falls to visit at some point but there are other incredible waterfalls in Idaho that deserve attention as well.

Jump Creek Falls - This is one of the closest falls to Boise. Recreation.gov says, "Jump Creek features a surprising waterfall and lush riparian community filled with waterbirch and red osier dogwood trees. Visitors can hike the easy -mile Jump Creek Falls Trail, walk to the Falls Overlook or picnic near the rock crevices and meandering stream. Swimmers can enjoy a refreshing dip at the base of the falls."



Deadman Falls - The next closest to Boise but not quite as popular. It doesn't always have water flowing over and down but when it does it is quite beautiful.



Goose Creek Falls - North of Boise. All Trails says, "Goose Creek Falls is a 3 mile heavily trafficked out and back trail located near New Meadows, Idaho that features a waterfall and is rated as moderate. The trail offers a number of activity options and is best used from March until October. Dogs are also able to use this trail but must be kept on leash."



Pillar Falls - Near Shoshone Falls Twin Falls, Idaho where several basalt pillars divide the Snake River into multiple channels, through which the river drops about 20 feet.



Upper Mesa Falls - Located in far eastern Idaho on the Henrys Fork in the Caribou-Targhee National Forest near Ashton, Idaho. Wikipedia says the "Upper Mesa Falls is roughly 114 feet high and 200 feet wide."



Lower Mesa Falls - These falls are fed from the Upper Mesa Falls. Trip Advisor says, "Lower Mesa Falls is a 65-foot waterfall on the Henrys Fork in Fremont County, Idaho. It is located in the Caribou-Targhee National Forest on the Mesa Falls Scenic Byway. It is downstream of Upper Mesa Falls."



Big Fall Creek Falls - Located just off Trail Creek Road near Sun Valley, Idaho.



