Idaho Suicide Prevention Hotline Gets Major 2022 Upgrade

If you're feeling down, depressed, lonely, or like you have nowhere else to turn, the Idaho Suicide Prevention Hotline is available 24 hours a day at (800) 273-8255 or text (208) 398-4357.

In 2022, the free service is getting a makeover.

Why? Per the ICSH, they're serving more than just people with suicidal thoughts. Since its launch in 2012, folks have reached out regarding:

Suicidal thoughts

Financial troubles

Physical health

Loneliness

Mental health

Relationship issues

Moving forward, the hotline will be known as the Idaho Crisis & Suicide Hotline. Director Lee Flinn explains:

Our updated name reflects the type of support the Hotline has always provided and our ongoing commitment to Idahoans – regardless of the type of crisis a person may be experiencing. Idaho Crisis & Suicide Hotline is always here and ready to listen.

For those playing at home, the Idaho Crisis & Suicide Hotline has responded to almost 100,000 calls since 2012.

You can visit IdahoCrisis.org if you'd like to get more information on the ICSH. They even have an online chat feature if calling or texting isn't for you. If you're feeling charitable, you can even donate to the cause, or sign up to volunteer. Donating by mail is also possible. Those can be sent to:

ISPH, Attn. Jannus

1607 W. Jefferson Street

Boise, Idaho, 83702

For any Spanish-speaking folks who need assistance, you can call 1-888-628-9454. Hearing-impaired Idahoans can call 1-800-799-4TTY (4889).

It should also be noted that the ICSH is hiring.

Again, if you or someone you know is experiencing any of the situations listed above, please call. That's what the ICSH is there for.